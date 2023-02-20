Orange cats, white wall, red plum

(People's Daily App) 15:00, February 20, 2023

A photographer captured two orange cats leisurely "appreciating the flowers" in the ancient buildings in the south of the Yangtze River at the Meihua Shan or Plum Blossom Hill, where plum trees blossom in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)

