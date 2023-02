Pic story of flower-selling live streamer in China's Yunnan

Bi Xixi hosts a live streaming show at her own flower field in Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Dounan Flower Market in Kunming is Asia's largest fresh cut flower trading market. Every day as night falls, florist Bi Xixi will join the hustle and bustle of the flower trade here.

Besides growing flowers, Bi is also a live streamer. Three years ago, while weeding one of her flower fields, Bi accidentally opened a live streaming app on her phone. To her surprise, the live show not only gained her a large number of followers, but also provided her with ideas for selling fresh cut flowers.

Unlike many sales-oriented live streamers, Bi acts more like a tour guide, taking online viewers from the flower field to the flower market and sharing flower lore with them.

At Dounan Flower Market, often referred to as Asia's flower capital, traditional flower vendors have long been acquainted with flower-selling live streamers like Bi and their business mode. They are fully aware that thousands of flower lovers may be watching a live stream of the market on a mobile phone.

