Violets in full bloom in Xiamen, SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:04, February 27, 2023

A bee is attracted by a blooming violet flower in a park in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Violet blossoms were recently in full bloom in several parks in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province.

A number of parks in the city have become popular destinations for tourists to view the breathtaking beauty of the blooming violet blossoms.

Clusters of violet blossoms, with bees and butterflies fluttering amid the vivid violet and pink hues of petals in the warm sunshine, create a vibrant springtime spectacle.

