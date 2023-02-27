Home>>
Violets in full bloom in Xiamen, SE China’s Fujian
(People's Daily Online) 15:04, February 27, 2023
|A bee is attracted by a blooming violet flower in a park in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)
Violet blossoms were recently in full bloom in several parks in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province.
A number of parks in the city have become popular destinations for tourists to view the breathtaking beauty of the blooming violet blossoms.
Clusters of violet blossoms, with bees and butterflies fluttering amid the vivid violet and pink hues of petals in the warm sunshine, create a vibrant springtime spectacle.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ancient villages attract tourists as plum trees in blossom in Yongtai County, SE China
- Visitors enjoy blooming flowers across China
- People enjoy early-blooming Kawazu cherry blossoms in Japan
- China's first sea-crossing high-speed railway under construction
- Flowers from China's Yunnan sold at Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok, Thailand
- Orange cats, white wall, red plum
- In pics: plum blossoms in Nanjing, E China
- InPics: Cherry blossoms bloom in southeast China's Fujian
- Barren hills blossom after decades
- A peek inside Kunming's Dounan Flower Market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.