Local residents increase incomes with seasonal sight-seeing routes in Sandu Township, E China

Xinhua) 08:45, March 02, 2023

This photo taken on March 1, 2023 shows a flock of ducks seen through cherry blossoms in Datang Village of Sandu Township, Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Sandu Township has helped local residents increase their incomes by promoting seasonal sight-seeing routes which feature mountain cherry blossoms, camping sites and hostels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2023 shows cherry blossoms in Qianyuan Village of Sandu Township, Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Sandu Township has helped local residents increase their incomes by promoting seasonal sight-seeing routes which feature mountain cherry blossoms, camping sites and hostels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist enjoys cherry blossoms at a hostel in Qianyuan Village of Sandu Township, Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2023. In recent years, Sandu Township has helped local residents increase their incomes by promoting seasonal sight-seeing routes which feature mountain cherry blossoms, camping sites and hostels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on March 1, 2023 shows cherry blossoms in Datang Village of Sandu Township, Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Sandu Township has helped local residents increase their incomes by promoting seasonal sight-seeing routes which feature mountain cherry blossoms, camping sites and hostels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist takes photos of cherry blossoms at a hostel in Qianyuan Village of Sandu Township, Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2023. In recent years, Sandu Township has helped local residents increase their incomes by promoting seasonal sight-seeing routes which feature mountain cherry blossoms, camping sites and hostels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 28, 2023 shows a hostel in Qianyuan Village of Sandu Township, Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Sandu Township has helped local residents increase their incomes by promoting seasonal sight-seeing routes which feature mountain cherry blossoms, camping sites and hostels. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)