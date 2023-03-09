Magnificent scenery of Xinjiang-Tibet Highway in spring

March 09, 2023

Aerial view shows the Xinjiang-Tibet Highway passing through mountains. As one of the world's highest motorable roads, Xinjiang-Tibet Highway, or China National Highway 219, connects northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region with an average altitude of over 4,500 meters. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Tingwen)

