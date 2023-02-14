Picturesque scene of fog and cloud in East China’s Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 15:38, February 14, 2023

The combined effects of rainfall and warm and wet airflow have left the city of Taizhou covered in a gauze-like layer of fog, which resonates with the mountains, rivers, and cities to make it resemble a painting.

Photo shows the picturesque scenery of city landscape covered with fog in Taizhou city, east China’s Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Pan Kanjun)

