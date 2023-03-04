Home>>
Drone Tour of Amazing China | Seasons
(Xinhua) 12:20, March 04, 2023
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China has completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule, achieved the First Centenary Goal, and embarked on a new journey towards the Second Centenary Goal.
Let's take a breathtaking drone tour of amazing China and forge ahead on a new journey.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.