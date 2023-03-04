Drone Tour of Amazing China | Seasons

Xinhua) 12:20, March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China has completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule, achieved the First Centenary Goal, and embarked on a new journey towards the Second Centenary Goal.

Let's take a breathtaking drone tour of amazing China and forge ahead on a new journey.

