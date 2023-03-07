Languages

Archive

Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Home>>

Various spring flowers repaint countryside in Sichuan

(Ecns.cn) 16:04, March 07, 2023

Plum and cole flowers in full bloom along a mountain add colors to a village in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Yu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories