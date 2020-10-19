China-ASEAN education exhibition embraces technological innovation

NANNING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China-ASEAN education exhibition held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has witnessed a growing demand for smart educational equipment, local authorities said.

The event, which concluded on Sunday, set up seven galleries showcasing a great variety of educational equipment covering all ages, as well as providing educational training and consultant services.

Zhang Shan, president of the Guangxi Educational Equipment Industry Association, said this year's fair witnessed a significant increase in innovative enterprises, as well as artificial intelligence and intelligent teaching equipment.

The three-day fair, sponsored by the Nanning city government and the Guangxi branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, drew some 300 enterprises from across the country, including many from Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Guangdong.