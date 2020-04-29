Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, ASEAN see more opportunities for trade cooperation despite pandemic

(People's Daily Online)    14:42, April 29, 2020

While deepening their cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which enjoy complementary trade and low logistical costs, have registered strong trade growth.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

Data from the General Administration of Customs showed that total trade between China and the ASEAN stood at 991.3 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 6.1 percent.

The data suggests that the epidemic hasn’t had too much of an effect on the economic and trade exchanges between China and the ASEAN, said Tang Zhimin, director of China ASEAN Studies Center, Panyapiwat Institute of Management, adding that the types and scale of bilateral trade have constantly expanded, demonstrating closer relations between the two sides.

Trade in integrated circuits and energy has played a major role in bilateral exchanges, while imports and exports of integrated circuits pushed up overall trade growth by 3.3 percentage points, and trade in oil and coal stimulated trade growth by 1.7 percentage points.

In addition to traditional goods, Internet-based cross-border e-commerce has become one of the highlights of bilateral trade. With the application of advanced technologies such as 5G and VR and the popularization of smart phones, e-commerce is developing rapidly in Southeast Asia, which will promote cross-border e-commerce trade along with bilateral cooperation in this field, reported the Bangkok Post, an English-language daily newspaper published in Bangkok, Thailand.

The upgraded protocol of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, which took effect in October 2019, has further unleashed the benefits of the free trade area and facilitated the trade of agricultural products between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is expected to be signed within the year as planned, which will usher in more opportunities for China-ASEAN economic and trade cooperation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York