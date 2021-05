Thursday, May 06, 2021

Scenery of Nakao River wetland park in Nanning

Xinhua) 13:19, May 06, 2021

Tourists visit the Nakao River wetland park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

