Scenery of windmills at Consuegra, Spain
(Xinhua) 13:28, April 18, 2021
A man views the windmills at Consuegra, Spain, on Apirl 17, 2021. The windmill is one of the representative landscapes of the Castile-La Mancha region in Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
