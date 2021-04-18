Scenery of windmills at Consuegra, Spain

Xinhua) 13:28, April 18, 2021

A man views the windmills at Consuegra, Spain, on Apirl 17, 2021. The windmill is one of the representative landscapes of the Castile-La Mancha region in Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

