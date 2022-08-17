We Are China

Animals in Namibia's Etosha National Park

Xinhua) 09:51, August 17, 2022

Lions are pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A lion and zebras are pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Zebras drink water in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A giraffe drinks water in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Giraffes roam in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Gemsboks are pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A rhino is pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Tourists look at rhinos in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Tourists park their vehicles to wait as an elephant walks across a road in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Elephants are pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)