Animals in Namibia's Etosha National Park
Lions are pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
A lion and zebras are pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Zebras drink water in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
A giraffe drinks water in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Giraffes roam in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Gemsboks are pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
A rhino is pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Tourists look at rhinos in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Tourists park their vehicles to wait as an elephant walks across a road in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Elephants are pictured in the Etosha National Park in Namibia, Aug. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photos
