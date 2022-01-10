Languages

Archive

Monday, January 10, 2022

Home>>

Black-necked cranes seen in China's Tibet

(Xinhua) 10:01, January 10, 2022

Black-necked cranes sport at a field in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2022. The population of black-necked crane is estimated to reach nearly 10,000 in Tibet, according to the regional department of ecology and environment. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories