Tibet receives over 41 mln visitors in 2021

Xinhua) 15:51, January 06, 2022

LHASA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region received 41.5 million visitors in 2021, according to local authorities.

Tourism revenue generated during the period totaled 44.1 billion yuan (around 6.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to the fifth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Tibet is a popular tourist destination with rich ethnic culture and scenic beauty, and local authorities have been striving to bolster the tourism industry in the region.

The plateau region now has more than 100 high-rated tourist attractions, over 2,700 tourism enterprises and more than 2,300 homestay locations.

During the 2016-2020 period, Tibet received around 150 million tourists from home and abroad, generating tourism revenue of some 212.6 billion yuan.

