Annual passenger throughput of civil aviation in Tibet exceeds six million
(Xinhua) 08:25, December 31, 2021
Passengers get off the Tibet Airlines flight TV9850 at Gonggar Airport in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2021. With the landing of flight TV9850, the annual passenger throughput of civil aviation in Tibet exceeded six million Thursday. The region now operates 150 domestic and international flight routes. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
