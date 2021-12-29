We Are China

Tibetan handcrafts create jobs

Ecns.cn) 14:56, December 29, 2021

A craftsperson from a handcraft cooperative decorates a house in traditional Tibetan style in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

Established in 2018, the cooperative has made furniture, decorated houses, drawn Thangka paintings, developed tourism products and maintained heritage buildings, creating jobs for more than 60 people.

