In pics: road view in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:00, December 22, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021 with a mobile phone shows the view of a road linking Linzhou County and Lhasa City in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The road network in Tibet has stretched over 118,800 km as of the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)