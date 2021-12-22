Home>>
In pics: road view in China's Tibet
(Xinhua) 09:00, December 22, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021 with a mobile phone shows the view of a road linking Linzhou County and Lhasa City in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The road network in Tibet has stretched over 118,800 km as of the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
