U.S. urged to stop using Tibet-related issues to meddle in China's domestic affairs

Xinhua) 08:23, December 22, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged the United States to stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs, after the U.S. Department of State designated a so-called "Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues."

Noting that Tibetan affairs are purely China's domestic affairs that brook no interference by any foreign force, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that the U.S. designation of the so-called "Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues" interferes in China's internal affairs.

"We firmly oppose it and never recognize it. We urge the United States to abide by its commitment of recognizing Tibet as part of China and not supporting 'Tibet independence' with concrete actions, and stop using Tibet-related issues to meddle in China's domestic affairs," Zhao said.

The Chinese side will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, he added.

Since the peaceful liberation of Tibet 70 years ago, Tibet has witnessed social harmony, economic prosperity and religious and cultural development, and people in Tibet have been leading a happy life, Zhao said, adding that there is no need for certain Americans to worry about them, still less any room for their criticisms and lectures.

"If the U.S. politicians cannot find anything better to do, I would suggest that they show some care for the serious racial discrimination and human rights problems at home," Zhao said.

In place of the "Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues," the best designations the United States should make are the "Special Investigator for the Genocide of Native Americans," the "Special Coordinator for the Human Rights Affairs of Racial Minorities" and the "Special Coordinator for Investigations into Poor Epidemic Response," he added.

"Facts have fully proven that the United States has no right whatsoever to interfere in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights. It should immediately stop political manipulation, earnestly reflect upon itself, and resolve its own serious racial and human rights problems," said the spokesperson.

