U.S. attempt to use Xinjiang to contain China will never succeed: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:12, December 18, 2021

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States has reached a point of hysteria in suppressing Chinese institutions and enterprises but its attempt to use Xinjiang to contain China will never succeed, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when answering a query concerning the recent U.S. sanctions against several Chinese firms over alleged human rights violations and the passing of a bill by U.S. Senate banning imports from Xinjiang.

Wang said the U.S. has wantonly suppressed Chinese institutions and enterprises by overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control measures under various excuses.

"The U.S. has reached a point of hysteria and would not stop at nothing to do so," Wang said.

U.S. actions have seriously undermined the principles of the market economy and international economic and trade rules, and harmed the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises, the spokesperson said.

"China deplores and rejects this," Wang said.

"We urge the U.S. side to immediately correct its mistake. China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese institutions and companies," he added.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)