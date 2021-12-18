Home>>
China urges U.S. to stop bullying with anti-China economic, trade sanctions
(Xinhua) 10:46, December 18, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China strongly protests and firmly opposes the bullying practices of the United States, and urges the U.S. to immediately stop its wrong practices, said a spokesman with the Ministry of Commerce in response to the recent series of U.S. economic and trade sanctions against China.
