China takes reciprocal countermeasures against U.S. sanctions

Xinhua) 16:59, December 21, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China decided to take reciprocal countermeasures and sanction four U.S. individuals in response to the U.S. sanctions against four Chinese officials over issues related to Xinjiang.

"We urge the United States to revoke the so-called 'sanctions' and stop interfering in issues related to Xinjiang and China's internal affairs," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

