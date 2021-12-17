Pic story of former serf Wangyel's new life in Tibet

Xinhua)

Wangyel checks information on his cellphone at home in Qumig Village of Gyangkar Township, Dinggye County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2021. Wangyel, born in 1951, was once a serf leading a miserable life since childhood. He and his mother depended on each other as his father died in his thirties. Together with tens of thousands of other serfs, Wangyel embraced a brand new life in 1959, when the democratic reform was launched in Tibet and feudal serfdom was abolished. His family secured land, houses and livestock. Wangyel entered elementary school, studied medicine after graduation, and became a village doctor in his hometown. Wangyel, who is kind and obliging by nature, has been getting along well with the villagers. He later started serving as the head of the village committee and the secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) branch of his village. As sandstorms constantly frequented the local area, Wangyel strived for funds of sand control and organized villagers to plant trees to improve the environment. Wangyel also devoted himself to helping locals lead a better life by developing collective economy. At present, the household number of the village has grown from 18 to 206, with an average annual per capita net income of more than 10,000 yuan (about 1,571 U.S. dollars). "My parents would be very gratified to see the present life if they could live till now," said Wangyel. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

