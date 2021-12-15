In pics: newly-built roads under sea of clouds in SW China's Tibet

People's Daily Online) 15:31, December 15, 2021

(People's Daily Online/Xu Yuyao）

Chamdo is a prefecture-level city in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. It is located in the Hengduan Mountain Range, where the Jinsha River, Lancang River, and Nujiang River meet. Due to the complex local terrain, it has always been a challenge to build transport facilities in the city.

In recent years, the infrastructure in Chamdo has been greatly improved. By the end of 2020, about 18,984 kilometers of roads had been built. Projects have been initiated to connect towns, villages and counties with road grids, with almost all of them now capable of being linked up with the road system.

Apart from transportation infrastructure, more and more buses now operate on routes linking villages and towns in Chamdo. In 2020, buses managed to connect 22 more towns and 159 more administrative villages, achieving a 100 percent coverage rate for bus routes in 11 counties (districts).

