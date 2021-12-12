Former serf embraces better life after democratic reform in Tibet

Shodolek feeds a milk cow in Gaiba Village, Nedong District of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 23, 2021. Born in 1946, Shodolek and his whole family were once serfs who had to do heavy works endlessly before the democratic reform in Tibet in 1959. "The serf owner gave us, a family of five, just a little expired tsamba for meals everyday," Shodolek recalled. At that time, serfs were always beaten by serf owners besides suffering starvation and cold. At the age of only 40, mother of Shodolek passed away due to the lack of medical care. After the democratic reform, great changes have taken place in the lives of Shodolek and the villagers. His family was allocated farmland, and Shodolek even later served as the secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) branch of his Village. Now, Shodolek has built a two-story building where four generations of his family live together. (Xinhua/Jin Yiqing)

