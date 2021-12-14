Pic story of former serf Migmar Tsamjo's new life in Tibet

Xinhua) 08:27, December 14, 2021

Migmar Tsamjo is seen at her house in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2021. Migmar Tsamjo was born in 1933. She herded cattle for the serf owner and lived a miserable life in childhood. She fled from the serf owner in 1955, and was later rescued by the People's Liberation Army. She then was sent to Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province and began to study at a college. In 1959, democratic reform was launched and feudal serfdom was finally abolished in Tibet. A million serfs and slaves were emancipated. Recalling bitter days of the past, Tsamjo said that "today's happy life is something I never dreamed about." Tsamjo now lives a happy life with her family in Lhasa. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

