Former serf embraces better life after democratic reform in Tibet

Xinhua) 08:57, December 13, 2021

This is the portrait of Thubten Gyaltsen taken on May 11, 2021. Thubten Gyaltsen, 81, led a miserable life before the democratic reform in Tibet in 1959. His parents passed away because of heavy workload as serfs in his childhood. To make a living, Thubten started working for the rich at the age 13. "Being in rags and starvation was the most profound memory of my adolescence," he recalled. Thubten embraced a brand new life in 1959 when democratic reform was launched and feudal serfdom was finally abolished in Tibet. "The Communist Party of China has liberated us and we have finally stood up." said Thubten, a Party member who has served the people for three decades. Living with his family in a spacious house, Thubten is now enjoying a happy life. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

