Sherpa villagers enjoy better life in Xigaze, Tibet

Xinhua) 09:00, December 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2021 shows the view of Zhentang Town in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Situated deep in the Himalayas, a small town called Zhentang in Tibet's Dinggye County is one of the settlements for the Sherpa. The border town has an average elevation of 2,000 meters. In recent years, great changes have taken place in Zhentang. A series of infrastructure projects have been put into use. Besides, Zhentang is also focusing on the development of cross-border trade, aquaculture, tourism and processing industry with local features to increase the income of villagers. In 2020, the per capita disposable income of local residents in Zhentang reached 10,679 yuan (about 1,679 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Sherpa women talk with each other at a square in their village in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Nov. 24, 2021.

A Sherpa woman works in the field in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2021.

Sherpa parents pick up their children after school in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2021.

Combo photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows Sherpa villagers in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2021 shows the view of Zhentang Town in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Sherpa women carry supplies uphill in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2021.

Third-year primary school student Wangmo reads a textbook in class in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2021.

Combo photo taken on Nov. 25, 2021 shows Lhapa Tagye feeds chickens in his chicken farm (top) and Lhapa Tagye sits in his car bought after he opened the farm, in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Combo photo taken on Nov. 25, 2021 shows three Tibetan Opera actors posing for pictures in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Nyima (R), a Sherpa villager in Zhentang of Xigaze, and his family hold a Chinese national flag in front of their house on Nov. 25, 2021.

Namkha, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage of Sherpa singing and dancing, sings in the field in Zhentang Town of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 27, 2021.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2021 shows the view of Zhentang Town in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

