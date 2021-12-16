Former serf lives better life after democratic reform in Tibet

Xinhua) 09:52, December 16, 2021

Tsering Drolma looks at a group photo of her grandchildren with her at her house in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2021. Tsering Drolma, born in 1940, is a retiree living in urban area of Lhasa. She was once a serf and led a miserable life in childhood. At the age of 8, she was too young to do heavy work, thus she could earn few rations from the serf owner. Apart from starvation, she had to endure the coldness as her serf owner made her sleep outdoors with livestock at night. "What a felicity it was to bathe in the sunshine a little earlier everyday. The sun is unbiased to bring its warmness to everyone," Tsering said. After the democratic reform in Tibet in 1959, Tsering's life has been greatly changed. "Starvation and coldness have gone away from my life. I have three children. Two of them have received college education," said Tsering happily. Now her retirement pension ensures her stable life. Tsering has donated money to local elderly people and people with disabilities for several times. "As my sufferings had come to an end, I've tried to offer my helping hands to those in need," she said. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Tsering Drolma prepares for lunch at her house in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2021.

Tsering Drolma displays her commemorative medal awarded to those who have been members of Communist Party of China for five decades in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2021.

Tsering Drolma poses for a portrait in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2021.

Tsering Drolma arranges her clothes at her house in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2021.

