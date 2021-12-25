Express delivery sector sees rapid growth in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 16:02, December 25, 2021

LHASA, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw strong growth in the courier sector between January and November this year in terms of parcels handled and business revenues, according to the region's postal administration.

Express enterprises in Tibet handled 13.34 million parcels during the first 11 months of 2021, up 29.73 percent year on year, the latest data from the administration showed.

In terms of different destinations, intra-city parcels saw the fastest growth of 45.36 percent to 3.34 million in the period.

Combined revenues of Tibet's express services came in at 445 million yuan (about 70 million U.S. dollars), up 39.15 percent.

The revenue growth was quicker than the 19.6 percent growth rate of express enterprises in the entire country during the same period.

The sector's strong performance is partly attributable to sound economic fundamentals, as the region's GDP rose 7.2 percent in the first three quarters.

