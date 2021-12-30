We Are China

Butter Lamp Day marked in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 15:17, December 30, 2021

A monk lights butter lamps in the Sera monastery in Lhasa, China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec 29, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

Wednesday marks the Butter Lamp Day, the 25th day of the tenth month in Tibetan calendar when numerous butter lamps would be illuminated by Tibetan monks and laymen.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)