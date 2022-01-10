Home
Opinion
PD Voice
Politics
Foreign Affairs
Business
World
We Are China
Society
Culture
Sci-Tech
Video
Photo
Sports
Travel
Military
Life
Exclusive
Specials
Languages
Chinese
Japanese
French
Spanish
Russian
Arabic
Korean
German
Portuguese
Swahili
Italian
Kazakh
Archive
Monday, January 10, 2022
Home
>>
Tibet in 2021
(
Ecns.cn
)
08:47, January 10, 2022
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Pictures of the year 2021: aerial photo
International athletes gear up for Beijing 2022 in Zhangjiakou
China's Hainan sees soaring duty-free sales in 2021
China's railways begin selling ticket for Spring Festival travel rush
Related Stories
Chairman of Tibet regional government elected
Tibet receives over 41 mln visitors in 2021
Tibet beefs up investment during 14th five-year plan
Tibet's GDP grows about 7 percent in 2021
Annual passenger throughput of civil aviation in Tibet exceeds six million
About People's Daily Online
|
Join Us
|
Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.