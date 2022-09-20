In pics: Saloum Delta region of Senegal

Xinhua) 09:31, September 20, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 16, 2022 with a mobile phone shows egrets perching on trees in the Saloum Delta region of Senegal.

Senegal's Saloum Delta lies at the estuary of the Saloum River which flows into the North Atlantic Ocean. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2011. (Xinhua/Wang Zizheng)

Tourists look at egrets perching on trees in the Saloum Delta region of Senegal, Sept. 16, 2022.

An antelope is pictured at a safari park in the Saloum Delta region of Senegal, Sept. 16, 2022.

Two lions rest at a safari park in the Saloum Delta region of Senegal, Sept. 16, 2022.

Giraffes and zebras are pictured at a safari park in the Saloum Delta region of Senegal, Sept. 16, 2022.

Tourists pose for photos with lions at a safari park in the Saloum Delta region of Senegal, Sept. 16, 2022.

