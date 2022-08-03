Home>>
Restored giant Buddha statue of Lushena unveiled in Longmen Grottoes
(Ecns.cn) 11:17, August 03, 2022
Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows the restored giant Buddha statue of Lushena in the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Pengda)
The restoration project was completed at the Fengxian Temple, the largest cave of Longmen Grottoes, and scaffolds around it have been dismantled.
