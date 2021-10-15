We Are China

Fascinating night view in Longmen Grottoes attracts tourists

Ecns.cn) 14:35, October 15, 2021

Tourists take photos of Buddha statues at Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Peng)

Fascinating night view in Longmen Grottoes attracted many tourists on Thursday night.

