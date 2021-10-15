Home>>
Fascinating night view in Longmen Grottoes attracts tourists
(Ecns.cn) 14:35, October 15, 2021
Tourists take photos of Buddha statues at Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Peng)
Fascinating night view in Longmen Grottoes attracted many tourists on Thursday night.
