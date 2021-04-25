Luoyang, the cultural charm of an ancient capital

The Longmen Grotto

Situated in central China’s Henan province, Luoyang is an important birthplace of Chinese civilization. With a history of over 5,000 years, it is well-known today as an ancient capital of China. The first major urban settlement in the area was established over 4,000 years ago, with the city of Luoyang having later served as the capital city for 13 dynasties in China.

There are more than 100 museums located along the banks of the Luohe River, where various exhibitions and cultural events are frequently held, offering visitors a chance to explore the remarkable history of the city.

