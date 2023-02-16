2023 Suzhou Marathon to be held in March

Xinhua) February 16, 2023

NANJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Suzhou Marathon will be held on March 26 in east China's Jiangsu Province, organizers told a press conference on Wednesday.

The Suzhou Marathon will consist of a full marathon, a half marathon, and a family run, with 10,000 runners participating in the full marathon and half marathon each and 5,000 for the family run. Registration will run from February 15 to 24.

As Suzhou's first city marathon, runners will be able to see several tourist attractions and landmarks en route, showing the city's culture and development. The event will also feature performances of Kunqu Opera and Pingtan, a style of ballad singing in Suzhou dialect with Chinese instruments.

