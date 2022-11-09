Chinese father runs marathon while pushing son with cerebral palsy

People's Daily Online) 17:13, November 09, 2022

During a marathon held in Jiande city, in east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 6, a participant who was running while pushing a tricycle carrying his 13-year-old son caught the attention of the crowd.

Luo Shujian runs while pushing a tricycle carrying his son. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Luo Shujian is a 45-year-old delivery man from Wucheng district, Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. His son, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy not long after he was born, has taken part in 54 running races with his father over the past seven years.

Due to severe asphyxia for as long as 15 minutes at birth, the boy not only suffers from cerebral palsy, but has also shown signs of autism and been diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), a complex and rare kind of childhood-onset epilepsy that is extremely difficult to treat. His condition requires constant care, most likely for the rest of his life, doctors told Luo.

With the help of numerous public interest organizations, Luo and his wife took their son to medical experts, which has improved his symptoms of epilepsy. However, the boy still can't speak and his level of intelligence has stood at that of a preschooler. Before taking part in running events with his father, the only chance he got to see the outside world was when his family took him out.

Photo shows medals Luo Shujian has won. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

One day, Luo accidentally read the story of Dick Hoyt and his son Rick Hoyt. He was deeply inspired by how Hoyt competed in more than 1,000 running races around the U.S., including the Boston Marathon, one of the world's six major marathons, while pushing his son, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy.

In 2015, Luo signed up for a marathon in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province. In an effort to enhance his physical fitness, he started running at 5 a.m. every morning. He also prepared a tricycle for his son, which cost him half of his monthly salary.

On Nov. 1, 2015, Luo took part in a 7-km mini-marathon with his son, and the duo finished the race. During the competition, Luo found that his son was very excited and happy throughout, which further motivated Luo to continue taking his son to such events.

Luo Shujian runs while pushing a tricycle carrying his son. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

"He likes such lively scenes and the desire to chase. He laughs and claps his hands during the running," Luo said.

Since the first race, Luo and his son have competed in 54 running races all over the country during the past seven years, in races ranging from 5-km to full marathons.

"By taking part in these running events with my son, I hope to take him to visit various places around the country, so that he won't regret that he hasn't seen much of this world. I also want him to understand that everyone has to go through hardships in their lives and help him feel the warmth and strength in his life through these running races," said Luo, who hopes to keep taking part in running races with his son.

"I promised him that I will always stand behind him," said the father, who noted that he has gained a deeper understanding of the role of father by taking part in running events with his son.

Luo Shujian runs while pushing a tricycle carrying his son. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Luo Shujian takes part in a public welfare activity. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)