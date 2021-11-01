Marathon For All held to mark 1000 days countdown to opening of Paris 2024

Xinhua) 08:42, November 01, 2021

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (C) and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet (1st L, front) take a selfie with runners in front of the Arc de Triomphe prior to the J-1000 Paris 2024 Marathon Pour Tous or Marathon For All, a 5km run along the Champs-Elysees marking the 1000 days countdown to the opening of Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

