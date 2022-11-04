2022 Shanghai Marathon to start on November 27

Xinhua) 10:22, November 04, 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Shanghai Marathon will start at 7 a.m. on November 27, the organizers announced on Thursday.

This year's route starts from the Bund and ends at the Longqi Road/Yunjin Road. Around 18,000 runners are expected to participate in the event.

According to the organizers, only permanent Shanghai residents that are over 20 years old are qualified for application. Applicants can sign up on the official website from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Participants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present their green Shanghai health QR code before entry.

