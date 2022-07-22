Runners, guides share marathon achievements

(People's Daily App) 14:07, July 22, 2022

Beijing computer programmer Yuan Fangfang has run 3,000 kilometers in five years as a sighted guide for more than 20 visually impaired runners.

It was in 2019 that Yang first completed a 42-kilometer marathon as a volunteer for Zhou Ling. "If I could gain my eyesight back someday I would really like to see what she looks like," Zhou says.

In 2020 Yuan founded a society for running guides and visually impaired runners, attracting more than 100 volunteers.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)