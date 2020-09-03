Chinese deliveryman nicknamed "father kangaroo" for taking daughter on work rounds

A Chinese deliveryman has earned the nickname "father kangaroo” for taking his daughter, who suffers from cerebral palsy, along with him during work.

(Photo/Chutian Metropolis Daily)

Yang Bi, a deliveryman from Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, has been working in a logistics company for five years. His second baby was born just a few weeks ago, and since then he has taken Tongdong, his elder daughter with cerebral palsy, on his rounds.

"Dad will take you for a ride right away," Yang Bi said to his daughter, placing a small wooden stool on the pedal of the electric motorcycle. Tongtong raised her head and looked at her father, showing a sweet smile, as her father put a helmet on her.

Tongtong, now 4 years and 9 months old, suffers from cerebral palsy, and is unable to talk or walk. Now, she has to spend all day with her courier father.

"Her intelligence is equivalent to that of a 6-month-old baby," Yang Bi explained. But in his eyes, she will always be his favorite.

(Photo/Chutian Metropolis Daily)

Five and a half months after Tongtong was born, she was found to be stunted and later diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy. The doctor said in the best case scenario, she would be able to take care of herself. In order to achieve this goal, Tongtong basically spent the last four years in the hospital.

"From Monday to Friday, she would have to undergo rehabilitation treatment in the hospital during the day," Yang explained. As the cost of treatment is a great burden on Yang's family, for the past five years, Yang Bi has worn his work uniform every day and has hardly bought any new clothes; his 34-year-old wife, who used to be a beautician, now hardly wears any cosmetics.

Residents of the communities where Yang works are quite tolerant and sympathetic to the little girl on the electric motorcycle, and Yang has become known to them as "father kangaroo".