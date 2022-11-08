We Are China

44th Istanbul Marathon held in Türkiye

Xinhua) 08:50, November 08, 2022

People attend the 44th Istanbul Marathon in Istanbul, Trkiye, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

Athletes compete during the 44th Istanbul Marathon in Istanbul, Trkiye, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

Athletes compete during the 44th Istanbul Marathon in Istanbul, Trkiye, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

