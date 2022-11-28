28,000 runners compete in Xiamen Marathon

CGTN) 14:21, November 28, 2022

The 2022 Xiamen Marathon and National Marathon Championships kicked off on Sunday morning in East China's Xiamen with 28,000 runners.

As one of China's top marathons, the race attracted over 100 outstanding contestants, and the male runners finished the race within 2:35:00 and five female runners did so within 2:50:00. Feng Peiyou claimed the men's title in 2:13:53. In the women's race, Li Jingfen hit the line first at 2:36:14. The first five male and female runners of the event will qualify for the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.

