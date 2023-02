We Are China

In pics: industrial factories in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 14:37, February 10, 2023

A staff member works at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Staff members work at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A staff member works at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Staff members carry auto parts at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Staff members work at a new energy equipment industrial park in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/He Shuchen)

Staff members work at the production line of wind turbine blade at an energy company in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Staff members work at a new energy equipment industrial park in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/He Shuchen)

Staff members work at the production line of wind turbine blade at an energy company in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Staff members work at the production line of wind turbine blade at an energy company in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A staff member works at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Staff members work at the production line of wind turbine blade at an energy company in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A staff member works at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A staff member works at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

