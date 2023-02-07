Corsac foxes play in snow in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 13:53, February 07, 2023

Corsac foxes play in a snowfield, in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Xiao Gang)

An amateur photographer recently spotted two corsac foxes in the Hui River Nature Reserve in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The foxes showed no sign of fear of human beings, and played with each other in the snow as they looked for food.

Corsac foxes mainly live in grasslands, desert or semi-arid regions. They mainly hunt for rodents, insects and birds. In 2008, the corsac fox was inscribed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. In China, the corsac fox is under second-class state protection.

