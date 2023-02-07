Home>>
Corsac foxes play in snow in N China's Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 13:53, February 07, 2023
Corsac foxes play in a snowfield, in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Xiao Gang)
An amateur photographer recently spotted two corsac foxes in the Hui River Nature Reserve in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The foxes showed no sign of fear of human beings, and played with each other in the snow as they looked for food.
Corsac foxes mainly live in grasslands, desert or semi-arid regions. They mainly hunt for rodents, insects and birds. In 2008, the corsac fox was inscribed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. In China, the corsac fox is under second-class state protection.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inner Mongolia's ambition and confidence
- Pic story: life of reindeer herder of Ewenki ethnic group in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Hohhot: Ravishing ecology showcases high-tech green development
- Awe-inspiring winter world draws visitors to Hulunbuir
- North China's once-dwindling Hulun Lake grows in size, health
- Emerald-like Ulansuhai Nur in Inner Mongolia
- China Focus: Coal base ramps up energy supply for winter needs
- Camels move to winter pasture in Badain Jaran Desert
- Colorful light beams appear in skies of Inner Mongolia
- 5-year-old masters grassland skills
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.