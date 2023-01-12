Hohhot: Ravishing ecology showcases high-tech green development

13:13, January 12, 2023 By Liu Ning, Yuan Meng, Yu Yang, Alvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

On this episode of Tales of Cities, we’ve come to Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. We’ll be taking you to explore its breathtaking green ecology, get behind the intelligent production lines of the city’s pillar industries and taste some of its finest local dishes and snacks. Come to this “green garden” and meet its passionate “gardeners” for an exhilarating journey into nature and culture.

City of green, let’s jump right in!

