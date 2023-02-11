China's Inner Mongolia to invest in cultural tourism

Xinhua) 12:33, February 11, 2023

People ski in the Duolanhu skiing field in Linhe District of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)

HOHHOT, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will allocate 240 million yuan (about 35.35 million U.S. dollars) of special funds this year to accelerate the recovery of its cultural tourism industry.

Inner Mongolia has specially formulated policies and measures to support the development of the cultural tourism industry, the regional government told a press briefing on Friday.

The tourism development fund of 200 million yuan will be used to award projects to build 5A tourist attractions, national tourism resorts, and national ski tourism resorts.

A special fund of 40 million yuan for cultural tourism commodities will support projects like physical stores of cultural tourism commodities, the development of cultural tourism commodities, and immersive performances.

In 2023, the region will vigorously champion the creation of high-quality brand projects, improve the infrastructure and supporting services of tourist attractions, and promote the innovative development of cultural tourism business forms, said Zhang Yanru, an official of the regional culture and tourism department.

