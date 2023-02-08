China will contribute to global economic recovery as it resumes outbound group travel: Foreign Ministry

(People's Daily App) 16:38, February 08, 2023

After a three-year hiatus, China has resumed outbound group tours. This will revitalize the global tourism market and contribute to the post-COVID world economic recovery, China said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

We have noted that the first outbound Chinese tourist groups have arrived in Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, the UAE, Egypt and other pilot countries yesterday and were warmly greeted, Mao said.

“At the recent ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023, ASEAN countries shared their hope that the arrival of Chinese tourists will help spark a strong revival of ASEAN’s tourism,” she said.

As cross-border travels gradually resume on an orderly basis, China will strengthen people-to-people exchange and economic contact with other countries and inject more confidence and strength into the world economic recovery, Mao added.

