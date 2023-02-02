NW China's Shangluo tries to boost tourism by launching tailor-made tourism services

People's Daily Online) 16:06, February 02, 2023

Photo shows passengers playing mahjong on a dedicated tourist train from Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Zhashui county in Shangluo city of Shaanxi. The train is equipped with several recreational facilities, including mahjong tables, karaoke machines, mini movie theaters, and massage chairs. (People's Daily Online/Zou Xing)

On Jan. 30, a dedicated train carried a group of visitors from Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Zhashui county in Shangluo city of Shaanxi, marking the start of a wonderful customized group tour jointly organized by the Shangluo municipal government and China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.

During the tour, visitors went to a filial piety-themed cultural park in Yingpan township, where they visited a filial piety-themed fair of cultural and creative products as well as a cultural block, and enjoyed performances about filial piety, gaining a deep understanding of the county’s long history and profound culture.

They also visited a scenic area in Xialiang township. The spectacular mountain views and several featured attractions and activities in the area, including karst cave and extreme sports, left a deep impression on the visitors.

Zhashui county is one of the demonstration counties for the development of "all-for-one" tourism in China. It has been working hard to consolidate its achievements in promoting the integration of tourism and other industries.

Last year, the county built 26 key tourism-related projects, added 47 projects in the health care industry to its management system, and invested 4.46 billion yuan ($664 million) in fixed-asset projects.

During the Spring Festival holiday this year, tourist attractions in Zhashui county received a total of 155,500 visitors, representing 63 percent of that in the same period in 2019.

The robust recovery of the tourism industry in Zhashui county is a shining example of the development of tourism in Shangluo City.

In recent years, Shangluo has intensified efforts to develop itself into a national demonstration city for "all-for-one" tourism. It has made great efforts to promote health care projects, and sought to boost the development of the tourism industry by launching customized tourism services, such as special tourist trains.

A large number of counties and districts in the city have benefited from the efforts, such as Zhashui county, Zhen'an county, Shangzhou district, Danfeng county, and Shangnan county.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)